Tom Phillips set to return to WWE RAW broadcast team tonight

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW emanates, once again, from inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight's show is the go-home episode of RAW on the road to Clash of Champions: Gold Rush on Sunday. Tonight's episode will also feature a return to the RAW announce table.

PWInsider is reporting that lead RAW play-by-play announcer Tom Phillips is scheduled to return to RAW broadcast booth after a two-week absence. Michael Cole replaced Tom Phillips for the September 7 and September 14 episodes of Monday Night RAW, noting that Phillips was "off".

However, it is being reported that Tom Phillips is in Orlando for tonight's broadcast and will be returning.

Jerry "The King" Lawler in Orlando for RAW?

PWInsider has also reported that, in addition to Tom Phillips, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler is also in Orlando, Florida tonight.

There is no word currently if The King will also be a part of tonight's broadcast. However, RAW colour commentator Samoa Joe did miss last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, along with Tom Phillips.

In addition to Michael Cole filling in for Tom Phillips, last week's episode of Monday Night RAW saw guest announcers of Dolph Ziggler and MVP join Cole and Byron Saxton at the announce table.

Advertisement

The final stop on the road to WWE Clash of Champions: Gold Rush

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW has a stacked card as we head to Clash of Champions this Sunday on the WWE Network.

WWE has already announced the following matches for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee - If Keith Lee wins he will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions if Randy Orton is unable to compete.

Dabba Kato vs Braun Strowman - RAW Underground Fight

Dominik Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo vs Seth Rollins & Murphy vs Andrade & Angel Garza - Winners face The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions

What are you excited to see tonight on Monday Night RAW on USA Network?