WWE Clash of Champions 2020 - 5 Surprises that could happen- Big return to confront Roman Reigns, Otis finally cashes in 

It seems like just yesterday that Payback 2020 was done and dusted and now, in almost no time at all, we're just a week removed from WWE Clash of Champions 2020. Even though the basic premise for the pay-per-view is that it's a 'gold rush' meaning that every Championship will be on the line this weekend, something to note is the lack of excitement and fanfare around WWE Clash of Champions 2020, which has never traditionally been a very notable pay-per-view event for the company.

So, what are the surprises that could potentially take place at WWE Clash of Champions 2020, this weekend, you ask? Even though the card hasn't been set (this article is being penned down 24 hours before the go-home episode of RAW), these surprises may just happen based on the matches that have been announced.

Once again, here is a disclaimer that this is not inside news, but fantasy booking, from the perspective of a wrestling fan, much like you, so you're welcome to chime in, in the comments section below.

#5 Daniel Bryan returns to confront Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions 2020

Daniel Bryan is away on paternity leave, but it may finally be time for him to return after Roman Reigns vanquishes Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions 2020. Roman Reigns needs a babyface challenger of the highest caliber, who can suffer a loss and not sink down the ranks, and there's none better than Daniel Bryan for the role.

It's got to be Daniel Bryan's career altering announcement that never happened. https://t.co/oN7n9Xe08d pic.twitter.com/gVhRbSN05y — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) September 19, 2020

Unlike Jey Uso, who we know is not going to become the Universal Champion at WWE Clash of Champions 2020, there could be a hint of doubt in the back of fans' minds if they saw Daniel Bryan confront Roman Reigns.