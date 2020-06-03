Tommaso Ciampa hints at what fans can expect at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Tomasso Ciampa is pumped for NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Tomasso Ciampa is one of NXT's mainstays and has garnered immense appreciation from fans all over the world. Him and Johnny Gargano have entertained the fans with their storylines. Recently, Ciampa was interviewed by Inside The Ropes and he delved into many topics.

As you all may know, WWE's NXT TakeOver: In Your House is scheduled to air this Sunday, June 7th. When asked about the event and the set, Ciampa had the following to say,

"“I think it is fair to get your hopes up. I’ve got my hopes up. It’s the first question I asked if I’m honest with you. The one thing I’m hoping for on top of that is to see a Todd Pettengill sighting at some point. I don’t know on that one, I’m just keeping my fingers crossed.”

“I’ve heard promising things on the set. I don’t know if that means the old set or a renewed version of it. I know that everybody understands how excited the fanbase is for In Your House. It’s one of those weird ones right? It just stuck with all of us. Yeah, I think everyone’s gonna be happy with what’s been produced.”

NXT TakeOver: In Your House match card

The PPV looks promising with a fully loaded match card.

Adam Cole (c) vs. The Velveteen Dream (NXT Championship match)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai (Women's NXT Championship match)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett

Keith Lee (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT North American Championship match)

Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest

WWE also published the poster of the event yesterday. Click here to view the poster.

If the former NXT Champion's words are anything to go by, it looks like WWE has planned to hit fans with a sense of nostalgia. In Your House was a big deal back in the day. The promotion has its hands full in impressing the fans with the set.

Ciampa is slated to take on Karion Kross in Kross' first TakeOver match. Irrespective of the result, this match, much like the event, cannot be missed. Make sure to tune in.