"There’s no ending to this" - Tommaso Ciampa on if he'd be open to doing comedy in WWE

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa says he's open to doing comedy on the main roster if the idea was handed to him.

Ciampa has reportedly been called up to Monday Night RAW after making a few appearances on the red brand recently. Following his match against Tony D'Angelo at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver, he bid farewell to the fans and was embraced by Triple H.

During a recent interview with Metro, Tommaso Ciampa stated that he tries to do everything the best way he can, whether it's comedy or something else.

"Creatively, I’m not very hard to please in the sense that I just view it as, 'Give me five minutes and I’ll make it the best five minutes I can,' whatever that means. Whatever I’m asked to do. If comedy is in my future, whatever it is, I don’t know – I just look at it like, there’s no ending to this. So, if I do comedy for a couple of months, it doesn’t mean after that I can’t go back and do something else I might enjoy. There’s no ending," said Ciampa.

Tommaso Ciampa names Roman Reigns and Edge among the list of names he'd like to face in WWE

Tommaso Ciampa is one of the most successful stars in NXT history. He has shared the ring with many stars of the brand, but now that he's on RAW, there are plenty of big names he can face.

In the same interview, he named a few stars that he's never worked with before that he wants to share the ring with.

"There’s so many people that I can look at right now on those RAW and SmackDown rosters and think, 'Man, what if?' I haven’t been in the ring with so many of them. Whether it’s Edge or Rey Mysterio, I’ve never really had a singles match with AJ Styles, done stuff with Roman Reigns. There’s so many – you can just go down the list forever and ever."

It's been rumored that Tommaso Ciampa will be a part of Edge's new stable along with Damien Priest. Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is another name that could join the group. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

