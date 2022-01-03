Tommaso Ciampa reaches impressive milestone as NXT Champion

Tommaso Ciampa will go down as one of the greatest NXT Champions of all time.

Two-time NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has now surpassed 100 days with his second title reign. Ciampa's first reign went 238 days before having to forfeit the championship due to injury.

If Ciampa manages to defeat Bron Breakker at New Year's Evil this Tuesday, his combined title reigns as NXT Champion will likely exceed 365 days meaning he could stake the claim of holding that title for an entire calendar year.

Will Tommaso Ciampa still be NXT Champion following New Year's Evil?

Even though Tommaso Ciampa defeated Bron Breakker back in October at the NXT Halloween Havoc special, there's no guarantee that he'll be able to do it again.

Breakker has picked up more momentum since October and scored a crucial pinfall victory over Ciampa at NXT Wargames when Team 2.0 defeated Team Black and Gold.

If Ciampa's NXT Championship reign ends on Tuesday, this will no doubt mark another shift of change within the NXT brand. Much like when The Big Show captured the ECW Championship from Rob Van Dam, signifying the end of ECW as the fans knew it and the beginning of a full-fledged version of WWECW.

Tommaso Ciampa dropping the NXT Championship to Bron Breakker would most certainly close the chapter on the black and gold brand of NXT forever.

What Bron Breakker will do in 2022 as the leader of the multi-colored NXT brand is anybody's guess. But with the machine firmly behind him, he might be one of the first superstars in a while that will make the jump to the main roster with their push safely intact.

BLACKHEART @NXTCiampa From MSG to New Year’s Evil… From MSG to New Year’s Evil… https://t.co/8IAoMOnCAQ

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Tommaso Ciampa's latest milestone achievement in WWE NXT? Do you think he'll still be NXT Champion after New Year's Evil? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Seth Rollins has had more than 1 incident with a disorderly fan. Don't believe us? More details here

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tommaso Ciampa retain his NXT Championship at New Year's Evil? Yes No 12 votes so far