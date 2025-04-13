Tommaso Ciampa receives championship belt for new non-wrestling gig

Tommaso Ciampa is a heel these days, apparently a bit sour after losing a WWE Tag Team Title number one contenders match to The Motor City Machine Guns. While #DIY won't be regaining the tag title in Las Vegas, Ciampa has just revealed a new championship belt that he's adding to his collection.

Last year, The Blackheart convinced Johnny Gargano to turn heel, and the shocking swerve earned #DIY a 98-day title reign. Ciampa and Gargano recently lost a number one contender's match to Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin on the April 4, 2025, edition of the blue brand. The Motor City Machine Guns will now face The Street Profits at WrestleMania SmackDown this Friday in Las Vegas.

Ciampa helped his cousin on his big day this past weekend in Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire. He took to his Instagram Stories to reveal how his wife and daughter made the trip for the wedding of his cousin, Paul Wayne Howard, and newest in-law, Jamie Danner. The Blackheart, who received a custom championship belt for being The Wedding Officiant, shared several photos from the weekend and declared the happy couple to be perfect.

"Best. Night. Ever. [heart emoji] ... My first time officiating a wedding. ... Perfect couple. Perfect day. @paulwayneliving @jamie.danner," Tommaso Ciampa wrote in the screenshots below.

Screenshots of Tommaso Ciampa's photos to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Tommaso Ciampa on Instagram)

Tommaso Ciampa thanks Triple H

Triple H is set to headline this year's Hall of Fame, and ahead of the ceremony, WWE's YouTube channel shared a video of various superstars discussing advice they've received from The Game, some serious and others not so much.

WWE's Head of Creative has been a big supporter of #DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for their singles and tag team runs. Ciampa recalled his May 2017 ankle injury and how, before going out to face AOP while hurt, he asked Triple H for advice since he'd been in similar situations.

He then recalled the Chief Content Officer reciting his own popular lyrics, which Ciampa used to help grow.

"So, that night I took that advice, and the pain in my ankle, and I decided to stab my best friend in the back, which was then a launching point for my NXT career, and to The Blackheart, the greatest sports entertainer of all-time, greatest NXT Champion of all-time. So for that, and for everything else you’ve done for me, thank you Triple H," Tommaso Ciampa said. [From 7:11 to 7:55]

Ciampa is referring to the main event of TakeOver: Chicago on May 20, 2017. After dropping the NXT Tag Team Championship to AOP in a 20-minute Ladder Match, The Blackheart turned heel on his longtime friend and foe.

