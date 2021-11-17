Tommaso Ciampa references Scott Steiner's iconic promo on NXT 2.0

Bron Breakker is one of the stars of NXT 2.0. He was fast-tracked to a title shot, looking very impressive. While confronting NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa for another title shot, the champ referenced an iconic promo from Scott Steiner's past.

Ciampa referenced the infamous "Steiner Math" promo. He said that Breakker only had a 33 & 1/3% chance of winning again since he already fell to The Blackheart at Halloween Havoc.

Ciampa addressed the new generation of stars featured in NXT 2.0 before he was interrupted by Breakker. Since he's a holdover of the black-and-gold brand, he has seen a lot of new faces get pushed.

Ciampa referenced Grayson Waller, who had essentially run down how indie veterans got to bigger promotions like WWE earlier in the night.

He also mentioned Carmelo Hayes and how Hayes called himself the "A Champion" of NXT. Earlier in the promo, Ciampa also said that Breakker's bark was louder than his bite and that he was a puppy. The latter rushed to challenge Ciampa to another title match as the Champion broke out the "Steiner Math" reference.

NXT 2.0 acknowledges Breakker's lineage without saying his famous last name

Breakker burst onto NXT 2.0 without a literal nod to his famous family. He wears the same singlet his father and uncle wore and uses the gorilla press into a slam.

The infamous "Steiner Math" promo took place way back in 2008. Scott Steiner was going to face Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe in a triple threat match. The segment soon became an iconic moment in pro wrestling history:

With so much reference to both Scott and Rick Steiner, will they show up on NXT 2.0 at some point? They might come in when Breakker finally wins the NXT Championship.

Until then, fans will continue to get nuggets like this in reference to Breakker's family legacy in pro wrestling.

