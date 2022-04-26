Tommaso Ciampa reportedly undergoes name change on the WWE main roster

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has undergone a name change on WWE's main roster in a new revelation. The name change comes after he was recently promoted to the main roster.

The Blackheart was brought to WWE RAW in early 2022, featuring in matches alongside Finn Balor and NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Ciampa has featured rarely since debuting but was last seen two weeks ago in a backstage segment with Kevin Owens and Ezekiel. Now it seems as though a big change is coming for the former NXT Champion during his main roster run.

Kevin Raphael, a French-language commentator for WWE, posted on Twitter about the name change. The tweet outlined that Ciampa had his first name dropped from his presentation with immediate effect.

"Tommaso Ciampa is now only Ciampa. Effective immediately,” Raphael tweeted.

Ciampa lost to Tony Di'Angelo in his final NXT match at NXT: Stand & Deliver.

Tommaso Ciampa is not the only NXT star to have their name changed on the main roster

Although Ciampa is the latest superstar to have his name changed upon arriving on the main roster, he's not the only one.

Other superstars who've been renamed in recent weeks include WALTER, who became GUNTHER, Marcel Barthel, who is now Ludwig Kaiser, and Raquel Gonzalez, who will now be known as Raquel Rodriguez.

Another notable name change was that of Austin Theory, now known simply as Theory. The United States Champion's name change came after his loss to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania.

Name changes have become more prevalent since it was reported that WWE and Vince McMahon did not want superstars to use names they had on the independent scene and in real life.

What do you think of Tommaso Ciampa's name change? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

