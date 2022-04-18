Trademarks reveal more WWE name changes - Reports

WWE has filed for a few more trademarks, meaning more potential name changes for their talent could be on the way, according to reports.

Vince McMahon and the creative team have renamed a number of talents as of late. Although name changes have been reserved mainly for NXT call-ups, main roster stars are not immune to having their names changed.

In recent weeks, Raquel Gonzalez became Raquel Rodriguez, Pete Dunne was repackaged as Butch, and Austin Theory had his first name dropped. Another notable name change came in the form of Elias, now calling himself Ezekiel.

Despite all the name changes that the company has already made, it appears that WWE isn't done repackaging its talent just yet. According to WrestlingNews.co, the promotion has filed for four new trademarks: Cruz Del Toro, Roxanne Perez, Alba Fyre, and Katana Chance.

Raul Mendoza and Rok-C are Cruz Del Toro and Roxanne Perez, respectively, as revealed in their recent appearance on NXT Level-up. The to-be recipients of the other two names are still being heavily speculated, with Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and LA Knight among the superstars discussed.

What is the reason for all the WWE name changes?

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer talked about WWE's name-changing spree, giving an alleged reason for it.

The reason behind the name changes, Meltzer said, is that Vince McMahon does not want any of his talents using their real names on WWE TV. The CEO also does he want them to use any names they may have used on the independent circuit.

This would explain all the spontaneous repackaging on the company's roster in recent times. It remains to be seen which other superstars will get their names changed in the coming weeks.

What do you think of the recent renamings? Do you prefer them to the old names? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha