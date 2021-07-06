"It's probably staying until I'm no longer doing this as a full-timer" - Tommaso Ciampa reveals the one thing he won't give up until he retires (Exclusive)

Tommaso Ciampa is one of the icons of NXT. His remarkable in-ring skill and renowned character work have helped him become one of the brand's top stars. Having spent close to six years with WWE, there is practically nothing about Ciampa the fans would change.

One of his more recognizable features is his haphazard facial hair, which has grown just as much as he has during his time with the company.

Despite how memorable his beard is, Tommaso Ciampa has revealed that he wants to shave it off. Luckily for the WWE Universe, his wife won't let him, and the former NXT Champion confirmed that he will only get rid of it once he retires.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Tommaso Ciampa went into detail as to why he wants to shave his beard, but how losing it would make him less intimidating.

"I'd have to get permission from my wife," said Ciampa. "I'm so sick of it! Especially in the Florida summers...ugh...but she likes it, she thinks I need it, and she's probably right. I don't think I look nearly as intimidating without it. So it's probably staying until I'm no longer doing this as a full-timer." said Tommaso Ciampa

While unimaginable, it would be refreshing to see a beardless Tommaso Ciampa beat up his opponents in the ring.

Tommaso Ciampa feels he and Timothy Thatcher have great chemistry

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher on WWE NXT

Tommaso Ciampa has formed an unexpected partnership with Timothy Thatcher. The two stars had been rivals, but their battles seemed to have created a bond of mutual respect between them.

Cimapa recently opened up about how he enjoys working with Thatcher in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

In fact, the two have such great chemistry together that they have earned a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship at the Great American Bash.

Sealed with a kiss!#MSK have the challenge of defending their #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles against the vicious duo of Tommy TakeOver & Toothless Timmy at #NXTGAB! Talk about an ultimate test. pic.twitter.com/SbxKVP68JZ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 1, 2021

Do you think Tommaso Ciampa can become a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

