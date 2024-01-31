Tommaso Ciampa sends out heartfelt post ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE almost had a title change this week on the red brand but Tommaso Ciampa came up short. He shared a special message as The Road to WrestleMania 40 rolls on.

Monday's post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW saw DIY's Ciampa and Johnny Gargano challenge The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line. DIY failed to get the pin, but they have made it clear they are not giving up on becoming champions on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

Ciampa is known for being a family man. He married longtime partner Jessie Ward in September 2013, and they have one child - a daughter named Willow. Ciampa's family was at Monday's RAW in Tampa to watch the title match. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he first posted a photo of his daughter outside of Amalie Arena.

"Forever my 'why,'" he wrote.

Screenshot of Tommaso Ciampa's post on Instagram Stories

The Blackheart then posted a shot of his daughter pointing at the WrestleMania 40 sign. He took this at motivation to keep going.

"Why do we fall down? Wrestlemania 40. The BIGGEST stage. Let's will this into existence," he wrote.

Screenshot of Tommaso Ciampa's post on Instagram Stories

Ciampa's next Instagram Stories post was an all-smiles backstage shot from Amalie Arena.

Screenshot of Tommaso Ciampa's post on Instagram Stories

Finally, The Sicilian Psychopath took to Instagram with another clip of his daughter watching WWE RAW from the crowd. This time, she was seen watching DIY's backstage promo while walking to the ring before their loss to The Judgment Day.

"My everything [heart emoji]," he wrote.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with DIY on The Road to WrestleMania 40. Monday's title match went 14 minutes before Ciampa was pinned.

Wrestling legend shares thoughts on Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

The Judgment Day has been a dominant force in WWE for more than a year now, but Finn Balor and Damian Priest are standing out on their own.

Priest and Balor won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions for the second time by defeating Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes back in November last year. While Rhea Ripley is the WWE Women's World Champion, and Dominik Mysterio has held the NXT North American Championship, Konnan says Priest and Balor do not need a feud in the division.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed the champions and how there's a lot going on with The Judgment Day.

"They don't need one. Well, I just think that they have so many things going on. Rhea [Ripley] and [Damian] Priest are finally going to knock heads and who's going to lead the group. Is Ron [R-Truth] going to come in? Are they going to throw JD [McDonagh] out? The dynamic between Mami and Dominik [Mysterio]. There's a lot going on. I don't think they [Balor and Priest] need to be caught in a feud right now. They don't need a feud is what I'm saying," he said. [From 0:55 to 1:22]

Priest is also currently holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. It was recently reported that WWE officials want to have that cash-in happen soon, but there's no word yet on when it will be.

What do you think of The Judgment Day at this stage? Should DIY have a run with the titles? Sound off in the comments section below!

