Tommaso Ciampa opens up about his transition from NXT to WWE's main roster

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa recently spoke about his transition from NXT to the main roster.

Tommaso Ciampa became one of the biggest heels in the company when he turned against his tag team partner Johnny Gargano and took him out after their loss against the Authors of Pain in 2017. The next year, he defeated Aleister Black and won his first NXT Championship.

Earlier this year, he lost his second NXT Championship to Bron Breakker and moved to the red brand after WrestleMania 38. A few weeks later, he aligned himself with The Miz, who was feuding with Logan Paul.

Speaking to WrestleRant, Ciampa opened up about his move from NXT to the main roster, calling the timing of it perfect:

“For me with wrestling, it’s the process is what I’ve always loved,” Tommaso Ciampa said. “I love that everybody has their individual stories. I love that I’ve had over 18 years to create my own story. And I liked that this is a big part of it. Like just the timing of the main roster was perfect. Doing SummerSlam on the main roster is far different than doing it with NXT Takeovers. It’s been a blast this week.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

Lately, he has been teaming up with The Miz, who is being stalked by Dexter Lumis on the red brand.

Tommaso Ciampa says slow burn is his M.O. as a wrestler

Initially, Ciampa was hesitant to join the main roster due to his past injuries and the heavy travel schedule. Earlier this year, he made the move after losing to Tony D'Angelo, joining the roster of Monday Night RAW.

Lately, he has been seen hanging around with The Miz and the two are currently feuding with Dexter Lumis, who targeted The A-Lister ever since he returned to the company. Speaking to WrestleRant, Tommaso Ciampa said he is a slow-burn wrestler:

“I think maturity-wise and where I’m at in my personal life and my career. This is the right time to do it. And it was the right time; this is my M.O. Slow-burn is my M.O. It’s not like I walked into NXT on day one and was the champion. We were two guys, Johnny [Gargano] and I, who weren’t signed who were trying to just prove ourselves... You just chip away, chip away, chip away. And that turned out really well for me.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

Fans are excited to see Ciampa return as the Sicilian Pyscopath from NXT on the main roster.

Do you think Ciampa will win gold on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section.

