"My moment is now"- Tommaso Ciampa opens up about his WWE music change

WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa took to social media to address the change in his entrance music.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw The Blackheart debut a new entrance theme, much to the criticism from fans. The former NXT Champion's iconic ‘No-One Will Survive’ theme was replaced with the new ‘Fight To Survive’ track.

Speaking about the change on social media, Ciampa stated that his new entrance theme resonates more with him as it spreads a message he truly believes in:

Let’s address the elephant in the room. Personally, I like the new music. More importantly, I love the message: “fight to survive”. It resonates with me on a deeper level. We all face our own struggles in life, obstacles we must overcome, we all have our own “fight” …whether that’s a battle with mental health, cancer, a physical disability, self doubt, or anything else… we must always choose to “fight to survive”.

The former NXT Champion also believes his time in the spotlight has finally arrived and the platform is bigger than ever

I’ve been in this business for 17 years now. My platform has never been bigger than it is right now. My moment is now, literally and metaphorically. And everyday, I choose to “fight to survive,"- Ciampa posted.

Tommaso Ciampa took on Robert Roode on WWE RAW

Tommaso Ciampa was in action on this week's WWE RAW as he locked horns with another former NXT Champion, Robert Roode.

The Blackheart made his way to the ring to his new entrance song as he made quick work of the former IMPACT Wrestling star. However, his victory was short-lived as he was ambushed by Dolph Ziggler after the match.

The former DIY member will have a chance of retribution as he'll team up with Bron Breakker to take on The Dirty Dawgs on NXT 2.0. The Showoff has been a regular figure on WWE's third brand in recent weeks and will face Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship after defeating Ciampa in the #1 contenders match.

