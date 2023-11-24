Tommy Dreamer believes current top star should go away after recent string of losses

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer stated that a current top star who recently lost two big matches should go away.

Xia Li was immediately put into the spotlight after her main roster call-up. After brutally attacking Becky Lynch on RAW a couple of weeks ago, the two women faced off this week, with The Man coming out on top. In the same week, Li challenged Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship and lost.

Given that Xia Li is being built as a strong character, it will be hard for her to recover from these two losses. Wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer stated on Busted Open Radio that he thinks that Xia Li should go away so that WWE can rebuild her character again.

"I think she needs to go to 'SmackDown,' have a loss, and then go away to rebuild," Dreamer said. "Because where do you go with a character that got this call-up, because that's what it is still perceived as, it's a call-up, and you lose. And then you go back to where it started, and there is an actual better build for your match with the woman [reigning 'NXT' Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria], and then you lose again. Also, she lost to an injured woman."

Dreamer continued:

"She lost to someone who was attacked, so someone who wasn't on her game. So what do you do with this character to say that this character is a badass fighter? It's hard to rebuild somebody like that as opposed to just going away." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Tommy Dreamer calls the 2023 WWE Draft the worst draft in history

Just like every year, WWE held its annual Draft this year, with both RAW and SmackDown picking superstars from all three brands. As part of the draft, we also got to see some call-ups from NXT.

However, the draft has been criticized in recent years as superstars have not been exclusive to each brand. Tommy Dreamer is the latest to criticize the 2023 WWE Draft on the Busted Open Radio.

He said:

"If we're talking drafts, this draft, I feel, has been the worst draft for talent preparation," Dreamer said. "For 'Hey, we're calling these people up, and we really have done not a whole heck of a lot with them.' You need to do these once talent originally gets called up, like what they did with the women on 'SmackDown.' Not that they're breaking any barriers, the tag team champs, the witches, I've seen vignettes about them, but I'm not really overly invested in them. It's been, perhaps, the worst draft in the history of WWE."

We will have to wait and see what happens to Xia Li after this recent loss to Lyra Valkyria on NXT.

