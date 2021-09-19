Tommy Dreamer issues statement following latest Dark Side of the Ring episode

Tommy Dreamer recently took to Twitter to apologize for his comments on the recent Dark Side of the Ring episode.

The latest episode of VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring featured multiple stars including Tommy Dreamer, discussing the infamous "Plane Ride from Hell". Tommy Dreamer made some controversial comments during the episode which led to him receiving a great deal of backlash online. Dreamer has now issued an official apology via his Twitter account:

"Regarding my comments on Dark Side of the ring. It was never my intention to offend, hurt or victim shame anyone. I understand my comments were insensitive and could trigger emotions in someone's own personal past. I do not condone sexual misconduct of any kind. I apologize to anyone I offended. From the bottom of my heart I am so sorry," Dreamer wrote.

The episode, which aired earlier this week, shed light on Ric Flair's actions during the flight from London back to the U.S.A. in 2002. Flair's inappropriate actions were reprimanded by many online.

However, during the episode, Tommy Dreamer said certain things that were insensitive while discussing, and seemingly defending, Flair's conduct on the flight.

IMPACT Wrestling suspended Tommy Dreamer following the episode

After the episode aired on VICE TV, IMPACT Wrestling was quick to take action and suspended Tommy Dreamer, who was an active part of the promotion. IMPACT issued the following statement to Fightful:

"We are aware of Mr Laughlin's (Tommy Dreamer) comments on "Dark Side of the Ring". The views expressed by him in the interview are completely unacceptable. We can confirm Laughlin was suspended this morning with immediate effect, pending further action," read the statement.

