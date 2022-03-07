"I know a lot of people weren't happy about it'' – Former WWE Superstar talks about Edge's actions

WWE Superstar Edge is one of the few stars who can portray a great heel character, as well as a good babyface. His controversial attack on AJ Styles last week on RAW got mixed responses from fans and critics.

Last week on RAW, AJ Styles accepted Edge's challenge for a WrestleMania match. Instead of showing mutual respect, Edge viciously attacked The Phenomenal One, unlocking the dark side we hadn't seen in a long time.

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer weighed in on Edge's character change while speaking on Busted Open Radio. Dreamer opined he knows many aren't happy with his actions, but he doesn't see any other option for a match between the two icons at WrestleMania 38:

"Being Edge, and doing what he does, I know a lot of people weren't happy about it. Honestly, who could he have faced as a babyface that he's going to have, like, he said, to be competitive. To steal the show at WrestleMania." (from 3:00 to 3:35)

Edge vs. AJ Styles is a dream match

On the same podcast, Dreamer talked about how AJ Styles is the perfect opponent for The Rater R Superstar. Styles has had tremendous matches at WrestleMania since debuting for WWE.

Fans have been clamoring for a match between the two legends for a long time, and their wishes will come true. Styles recently turned babyface after Omos, his former tag team partner, betrayed him.

Though the 48-year-old has been a 'good guy' since his return to WWE, we saw traces of his heel persona during his feuds with Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan. However, it looks like Edge will now be a full-fledged heel after his shocking attack on AJ Styles.

Please give H/t credit to SportsKeeda and Busted Open on using the quotes.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. How do you prefer Edge? Heel Babyface 22 votes so far