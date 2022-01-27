Tommy Dreamer picks a returning WWE Superstar to win the Royal Rumble

The Road to WrestleMania officially begins this Saturday as the Royal Rumble event takes place in St. Louis, Missouri. Former ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer has picked Ronda Rousey to not only make her return to WWE but to win the Rumble match itself.

The WWE Universe has not seen the UFC Hall of Famer in the squared circle since she took on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in the first ever women's match to main-event WrestleMania. Since her departure, Rousey has started a family with her long-term partner and former UFC fighter Travis Browne.

However, after it was reported that WWE is planning a huge return for the former RAW Women's Champion speculation about how Rousey will return has run rampant. Speaking on the Sirius XM show Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer said that he believes Rousey will return at the 2022 Royal Rumble and win the match.

"I would like to state that I do feel Ronda Rousey will come back and if she does come back, she wins the Rumble," said Dreamer

Ronda Rousey had arguably the best ever debut year in WWE history and whether you love her or hate her, it cannot be denied that The Rowdy One's presence will heighten fan excitement as Wrestlemania approaches.

WWE Women's Royal Rumble 2022: Confirmed entrants so far

Since Asuka won the first ever Women's Rumble match in 2018, WWE has not looked back. The company has made each match bigger and better than the last.

This year's match looks set to be spectacular with 21 superstars, some current and some returning, confirmed for the over-the-top rope battle royal.

With the possibility of the return of Ronda Rousey and the involvement of past winners Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair as well as legends like Lita and Michelle McCool, the 2022 Royal Rumble match is one of the hardest to predict yet.

Who do you see winning the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Ronda Rousey return at this year's Royal Rumble? Yes No 0 votes so far