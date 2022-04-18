×
"That was a moment" – Tommy Dreamer recalls time he hit a piledriver on his wife

Tommy Dreamer is an ECW legend.
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 18, 2022 06:48 PM IST
Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer spoke about his breakout moments in the professional wrestling industry during a recent edition of Busted Open.

Starting in Extreme Championship Wrestling in the early 90s, Dreamer found success in the promotion, winning their World Heavyweight Championship. Dreamer also spent a long time working for WWE, both in an in-ring capacity and backstage as a producer.

Dreamer recently talked about his big break in the industry on The Masters' Class. While detailing the moment, Dreamer explained he had difficulty getting over as a babyface. The moment that truly resonated with the ECW fans came when he piledrove his wife Beulah McGillicutty and struck his iconic pose for the first time:

"My moment was when I piledrove Beulah and I hit my pose, and I'm bloody, I get out of that ring and I just went over that guard rail. I struggled as a babyface to get over, and, like, just my arms out reached and everybody chanting 'ECW,' I knew that was a moment for me." (from 3:29 to 3:51)
HAPPY 1k PODCAST TO US 🥰Today’s episode includes @QTMarshall & The Good Brothers @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA w/ @davidlagreca1 & @THETOMMYDREAMER 👊👊👊👊Subscribe, rate & review ‼️podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bus…Thanks so much for listening, Nation - here’s to 1k more 🔥🔥🔥

Tommy Dreamer earned the praise of Paul Heyman that night

Tommy Dreamer's breakthrough moment earned praise from former ECW owner Paul Heyman, which The Innovator of Violence discussed on the latest edition of Busted Open. Heyman greeted Dreamer backstage with a hug and told him that he was proud:

"When I came back, y'know, I told the story. Paul (Heyman) hugged me like a child. He's like, you did it, like, I'm so proud of you." (from 3:52 to 4:00)
On this week's 'The Master's Class', @davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 @THETOMMYDREAMER @TheMarkHenry talk biggest breakout moments in pro wrestling which leads to the question - what's the breakout moment for @BustedOpenRadio? 🤔Listen 👇Full episode here:podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… https://t.co/7skXiT8cRZ

Tommy Dreamer became synonymous with ECW and featured heavily in WWE's revamped version from 2006 to 2010. Dreamer currently works as a backstage producer for IMPACT Wrestling, returning there in December after briefly parting ways with the company.

What do you think of Tommy Dreamer's breakthrough moment? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you intend to use any of the transcribed quotes.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

