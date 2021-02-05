Tommy Dreamer responds to The Undertaker calling the current WWE product "soft"

The Undertaker has been the talk of the wrestling industry as of late after he stated on The Joe Rogan Experience that he felt that today's WWE product is "a little soft."

Several wrestlers from every wrestling company you can think of have had something to say about The Deadman's comments; now it's Tommy Dreamer's turn.

Speaking today on the IMPACT Wrestling Press Pass, Dreamer was asked about The Undertaker's comments on today's WWE product, and The Innovator of Violence had plenty to stay.

“There’s times where I watch WWE and I’m like, ugh. But guess what? There’s times I watch AEW, there’s times I watch Impact, and I’m like, ugh. Because we’re all different. Me and D’Lo [Brown], we could watch the same match. He could be like, ‘That was great!’ while I could be like, ‘That sucked!’ It’s different opinions. To say it’s soft, listen, I watch wrestling everyday. I watch too much wrestling. I watch wrestling from the 70s, it’s on Amazon Prime called IWA. And I’m watching these guys that were main eventers and I’m saying to myself, a lot of these guys couldn’t get jobs today. It’s different. It’s different generational, and it’s different from the years. It’s just, different. And it’s okay. Every sport changes. There’s baseball players like Pete Rose and Johnny Bench, when you used to be able to slide head first. You used to be able to knockout a catcher. You do that [today], you’re out. It’s different generations of how you play the game. The game progresses because life progresses."

On Undertaker’s comments about the product/wrestlers being “soft,” Dreamer says he watches “way too much wrestling,” from the 70s on. Just says it’s “different” based on the year or generation. Every sport changes. #IMPACT #IMPACTOnAXSTV #NoSurrender — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) February 4, 2021

"I can’t knock somebody who gets a billion dollars for their stuff" - Tommy Dreamer on WWE's latest deal with Peacock

While many people are critical of today's WWE product, Dreamer was quick to remind everyone that with the amount of money that Vince McMahon is currently making off the WWE, they must be doing something right.

“I have to tell you this. Vince McMahon received a billion dollars for his product on one day, so whatever he’s doing, he’s doing better than everybody on this call. I can’t knock somebody who gets a billion dollars for their stuff. I’ve worked with Vince McMahon, I personally have no issues with Vince McMahon.”

Fun media day

Thank you to everyone who attended

Nice article @slamwrestling@gregmep also check out Sweet Daddy Siki doc on @PrimeVideo as talked about @BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/HFEtuHVXAD — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) February 4, 2021

What are your thoughts on The Undertaker's comments calling the current WWE product soft? Do you agree with him? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc for the transcription of this media call.