WWE veteran told Vince McMahon about "miscommunication" issues in the company

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer recalled a conversation he had with Vince McMahon, where he told the former CEO that there was a lot of miscommunication behind the scenes.

Tommy Dreamer had a number of stints in WWE, both as an in-ring performer and as part of the talent relations team in the company. He left the company in 2010 and went on to form his own promotion, House of Hardcore, and has also featured in TNA/IMPACT and MLW.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Tommy Dreamer opened up about a few backstage issues he had during his stint with WWE. The hardcore legend relayed the message to McMahon which the backstage agents had told him.

"I've literally had people come up and say, 'Well, they don't want me to bump and feed for your comeback.' And I was like, 'What?' So then I went to the 'they', Vince McMahon, and said, 'Hey man, you weren't happy with that match because he said that you did not want him to bump and feed for the match.' And he's like, 'Why would I say that?' [Dreamer replied] 'Great, this is the miscommunication within your company and if it's your enforcers, your agents that are the ones okaying it, come at them, don't come at the wrestler.' And that's a massive part of why I have issues. And trust me, there are people that are like that and a lot of that is because of their own insecurity," said Dreamer. [17:57 to 18:36]

Dreamer said that he enjoyed his second run with WWE, as well as the feud that he and the Dudley Boyz had with The Wyatt Family.

Vince McMahon was surprised by Tommy Dreamer's popularity in WWE

Tommy Dreamer @THETOMMYDREAMER

remember they also do things like get

They don't have to do that for any ex SUPERSTARS

Thank you @TripleH @StephMcMahon When everyone wants to rip up @WWE remember they also do things like get @PJPOLACO soberThey don't have to do that for any ex SUPERSTARSThank you @VinceMcMahon When everyone wants to rip up @WWEremember they also do things like get @PJPOLACO soberThey don't have to do that for any ex SUPERSTARSThank you @VinceMcMahon @TripleH @StephMcMahon

Dreamer revealed on another episode of Busted Open that McMahon was flummoxed as to why fans liked him so much. McMahon was surprised how fans continued to like the hardcore legend even when he'd lost a number of times. Dreamer replied to McMahon by asking him rhetorically how the fans would react if he'd won more matches in the company.

While discussing Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout from the company, the veteran star said that it is tough to change the perspective of some important people in the industry.

