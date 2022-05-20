"I don't know why the fans like you so much" - Vince McMahon to former WWE star

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer has disclosed that Vince McMahon once asked him why fans like him even after getting beat.

On the Busted Open show, Tommy Dreamer spoke about the Naomi-Sasha Banks controversy. Host Dave LaGreca asked Dreamer if there are obstacles placed in front of Superstars and questioned if it benefits anybody.

Dreamer opened up about his interactions with Vince McMahon and recalled how McMahon once asked him why fans like him, with the WWE Chairman stating that he didn't understand it.

"I've been blessed to have been able to sit down and have one-on-ones with Vince. Vince has literally said to me, 'I don't know why the fans like you so much.' And he's also said, 'I can't beat you enough and they still like you.' It's a big thing trying to change someone's perspective of you. [From 16:40 to 17:05]

He continued:

"And just like in life, there's obstacles that get put in front of you. My response back to when Vince said that, and I go, 'Could you imagine if I actually won how those people would react to me?' And he did his own reboot. You cannot change certain people's perception about you," said Tommy Dreamer. [From 17:20 to 17:40]

Dreamer thinks that WWE could have created better storylines for various Superstars, but feel that most Superstars who come through the system learn and become better pro wrestlers.

WWE RAW commentator on Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out

RAW commentator Jimmy Smith has spoken about Naomi and Banks walking out during the show and how it affected the broadcast.

"You don’t voluntarily change something huge in the main event. All your graphics have to change. All your segments have to change. All your timing changes. Everything changes. You don’t do that, ‘Oh, because we felt like it.’ That does not happen," said Smith.

The women's tag team champions reportedly disagreed with the creative for the Six-Pack Challenge main event on RAW and decided to leave their titles at the head of talent relations and leave. It will be interesting to see what happens to the titles and the futures of the two stars.

