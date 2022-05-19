"You don't do that" – WWE RAW commentator opens up on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out during the show

WWE RAW commentator Jimmy Smith shared his thoughts on being behind the announce table during the Sasha Banks and Naomi walkout.

Banks and Naomi left the arena this week after raising their issues with WWE's creative plans. Before walking out, the two left their WWE Tag Team Titles in John Laurinitis' office. The initial main event, a six-pack challenge for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship, was changed to a singles bout between Becky Lynch and Asuka.

On his Unlocking the Cage podcast, Smith explained the difficulties they faced due to the Women's Tag Team Champions deciding not to participate in the main event:

“We sit back down and just a few minutes into the show, ‘Hey, big change. It’s Asuka versus Becky Lynch.’ Our whole show format, they all had six-woman tag in there, all of them. As we went through the show, they change those to Becky Lynch versus Asuka."

He said last-minute changes aren't made purposefully as all the graphics, segments, and timings need to be changed on short notice under such circumstances:

"You don’t do that last minute, folks. You don’t voluntarily change something huge in the main event. All your graphics have to change. All your segments have to change. All your timing changes. Everything changes. You don’t do that, ‘Oh, because we felt like it.’ That does not happen.” (H/T: Fightful)

Bill Apter gives his views on Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of RAW

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter took a dig at Sasha Banks and Naomi for their actions last Monday Night.

Apter was part of this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, where he opined that their behavior was unprofessional:

"If you're a contract player with that company, it's like being on a movie set where you've accepted the part you're playing and halfway through the filming you like, 'I don't like this. If you don't change it, I'm leaving.' Come on really? For two professional sports entertainers, this is very unprofessional unless there's something we do not know about that took place. And about being uncomfortable with somebody, maybe somebody said something to them that we do not know about."

With backstage reports emerging that Sasha Banks and Naomi won't be released from WWE for not fulfilling their contract requirements, it remains to be seen how things unfold in the coming days.

