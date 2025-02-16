Tommy Dreamer wants two WWE RAW stars to face each other inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 41

  • home icon
By JP David
Modified Feb 16, 2025 13:10 GMT
Tommy Dreamer is an ECW Original. (Photo: WWE.com)
Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer wants to see a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dreamer prefers adding another layer to a feud between two of the biggest stars on Monday Night RAW.

Jey Uso won the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match to earn a World Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 41. Main Event Jey declared last Monday on RAW that he'll be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship despite being discouraged by The Ring General.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer suggested putting Jey Uso and Gunther inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 41. The ECW Original argued that people have already seen the match a few times and adding a gimmick match would elevate the feud even more.

"Do they dare make this a Hell in a Cell (match) to main event WrestleMania? I want this match to be a gimmick match because I've already seen it. I don't need a stipulation because it's, 'Hey, I win the world title.' You have to stack the odds against Jey so, so much to get the people to, again, 'We love him, we want to see him win, we want this match to be unpredictable.' Do you put Gunther in a Hell in a Cell?" Dreamer said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]
It will be interesting to see if WWE will add more layers to the feud between Jey Uso and Gunther. The Ring General already pointed out that beating a "tag team specialist" doesn't add anything to Uso's legacy.

WWE Hall of Famer explains why Jey Uso made the right call

Fans were shocked that Jey Uso won the Royal Rumble, but more were even baffled when he challenged Gunther instead of Cody Rhodes. However, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley explained why The Yeet Master made the right decision by challenging The Ring General.

"I think Jey Uso made the right choice. I think if Jey Uso would have chose Cody Rhodes, that would have told me that Jey Uso had no confidence in himself and did not think he could beat Gunther," Bubba Ray said on The Ariel Helwani Show. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Bubba Ray also believes that Jey Uso will beat Gunther to become the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
