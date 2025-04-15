"Tomorrow morning I'm going to wake up next to a naked Scarlett Bordeaux" - Top WWE star nearly breaks character

Scarlett Bordeaux has been mentioned by a RAW star in a nearly character-breaking promo. Just for a second, there was the chance that the star would end up breaking but got control of himself.

Karrion Kross is in the middle of one of his biggest storylines in all of his time on the main roster. He is desperate for AJ Styles to win against Logan Paul, saying that the Phenomenal One needs to do it for everyone, and not just himself. He has been trying to motivate the star and also wrestled him tonight on RAW in a continuation of that movement. He lost the match, but in a manner in which fans suspect he sacrificed himself to motivate Styles further.

After the match was done, Kross went to the back where he started to talk about why this thing he had going with AJ Styles was bigger than just a match. He then decided to make a comment that nearly forced him to break character himself, cracking a smile. He talked about how at the end of the day, he would be waking up next to Scarlett Bordeaux. The two stars are married in real life.

"I'm also not in WrestleMania, in my home of Las Vegas. But, I guess there are other things to be happy about, like tomorrow morning, I'm going to wake up next to a naked Scarlett Bordeaux. I mean that's crazy." (00:28 - 00:42)

He went on to insist that he was happy about making AJ Styles show a side of himself that they needed. He said that the fate of all wrestlers depended on AJ Styles and that the star needed to beat Logan Paul.

