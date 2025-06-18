Tonga Loa shares emotional personal message amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Tonga Loa recently took to social media to share a rare personal message amid his absence from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming. The Bloodline star hasn't been seen on TV for quite some time.

Loa last competed inside the squared circle at last year's Survivor Series: WarGames. The star was on Solo Sikoa's team, who faced Roman Reigns' OG Bloodline and CM Punk. Several stars got injured during the match, including Bronson Reed, Jimmy Uso, and even Tonga Loa. The Bloodline star had suffered a torn bicep and was reported to be out of action indefinitely. Since then, he hasn't stepped inside the ring.

Amid his absence from WWE TV, Tonga Loa recently took to Instagram to share an emotional personal message. The star uploaded a throwback photo with his cousin, Vika Heilala, on her birthday. In his post's caption, Loa wrote that he wished they could go back in time and enjoy the simplicity of life as kids.

The Bloodline star also wrote that the past six months had been an emotional rollercoaster for him, mentally and physically as well, seemingly due to his injury absence.

"If only we could be kids again and enjoy the simplicity of childhood and not face the harsh realities of being adults. Something that I will always appreciate since we’ve been kids is the fact that you still look out for me even though I’m a grown a** man. The past 6 months has been a rollercoaster of mental, emotional, and physical trials for me, and you have been a great source of counsel, a voice of reason and positivity," he wrote.

Tonga Loa added that his cousin has continued to support him through thick and thin in life and thanked her for everything she has done for him.

"You have fought for me, you have fought me lol and to this day you continue to fight right beside me 💪🏽👊🏾. Thank you Birthday Girl, thank you for everything, thank you always🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽. Wishing you an amazing birthday and wishing that all your wishes come true 🥳🎂🥳," he added.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Carmelo Hayes wanted Tonga Loa as the face of WWE 2K25

WWE Games' official X/Twitter handle asked several names to pick their cover star for the latest iteration of 2K25. Carmelo Hayes had a surprise answer as he wanted Tonga Loa to be on the game's cover.

"I probably have to pick The Infamous Tonga Loa. I think it's been his year," Hayes said.

The main cover star of WWE 2K25 was later revealed to be Roman Reigns, and the special edition of the game had the whole Bloodline on the cover, including Tonga Loa. It will be interesting to see when Loa will return to WWE's weekly programming.

