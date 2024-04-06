Toni Storm leaving AEW for WWE after three years of absence following WrestleMania should happen, says current superstar

Tiffany Stratton wants to see current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm return to WWE.

The 28-year-old AEW star spent nearly four years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company, during which she held the NXT UK Women's Championship. However, she requested her release and left in December 2021, a few months after her promotion to the main roster. Since 2022, Storm has been a part of Tony Khan's promotion. After adopting her "Timeless Toni Storm" persona, the AEW Women's World Champion has become one of the biggest stars on the show.

While speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast, Stratton expressed her desire to see Storm return to WWE with her current gimmick after WrestleMania.

"[Who else from AEW would you like to jump ship over to WWE?] I love Toni Storm. I think what she's doing is amazing. I would love to see the Toni Storm character in WWE," she said. [2:34 - 2:51]

Tiffany Stratton will not be at WWE WrestleMania XL

Despite getting promoted to SmackDown several weeks ago, Tiffany Stratton is not scheduled to compete at WrestleMania XL. In her interview with Gorilla Position, the former NXT Women's Champion revealed that she was annoyed by the decision.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old believes the creative decision was justified since she is still new on the main roster.

"Of course [I'm annoyed]. I mean it's always Tiffy Time, so why wouldn't it be Tiffy Time at WrestleMania 40? [How did that conversation go backstage?] Honestly, I totally get it. I think my first WrestleMania should be built up, it should be amazing, the storyline should be, you know, something that people are on their seats waiting to see. So, I feel like I just did get called up so it's kinda too soon for me to have a WrestleMania match. So, I'm looking forward to next year and hopefully, I'll be on that card," she said.

Although Stratton is not on the WrestleMania XL card, former AEW star Jade Cargill is. The Storm will team up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to square off against Damage CTRL at tomorrow night in a six-woman tag team match.

