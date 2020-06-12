Toni Storm reveals WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair as her dream opponent

Toni Storm wants a dream Intergender Match against a former WWE World Champion.

Storm recently took over NXT UK's Twitter handle and answered numerous questions.

Toni Storm

WWE NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm is regarded as one of the best wrestlers in WWE right now. The former NXT UK Women's Champion has already proved her worth to the WWE Universe by putting some of the absolute best matches of her career, within her three-year tenure in the company so far.

Storm recently hosted a Q&A session via NXT UK's official Twitter handle and while interacting with the fans, the former NXT UK Women's Champion was asked which legend she would absolutely love to have a match with.

In response to the question, Storm pitched the idea of a dream Intergender Match, stating that she would love to share the ring with 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair.

Toni Storm reveals which WWE legend she would like to face

Toni Storm made her WWE debut in 2017 when she entered the first-ever Mae Young Classic Tournament. After an unsuccessful run in the tournament, Storm had signed a contract with the WWE in 2018, joining the company's NXT UK brand.

Later that year, Storm won the 2018 Mae Young Classic and in early 2019, she won her first title in WWE, winning the NXT UK Women's Championship by defeating Rhea Ripley at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool.

Storm has shared the ring with the likes of Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Meiko Satomura, and Kay Lee Ray during her WWE tenure so far. However, in the recently conducted Q&A session on Twitter, Storm revealed Ric Flair as her dream opponent.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion claimed that she would love to have a match with the legendary Ric Flair, via the following tweet:

At NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, Storm dropped the NXT UK Women's Championship to Kay Lee Ray and thereby ending her title reign at 231 days. Storm was also part of the victorious NXT Women's team that defeated RAW and SmackDown at last year's Survivor Series and also made her presence felt at Royal Rumble 2020.

With WWE being forced to delay NXT UK tapings, Toni Storm hasn't been able to compete for a solid few weeks now, along with the rest of the NXT UK roster. However, we could expect Storm to get back into action once things get back to normal.

Could we witness intergender matches in WWE?

Most of the present-day WWE Superstars have previously competed in Intergender Matches on the Independent Circuit. But, as of now, it remains to be seen if WWE will proceed with Intergender Matches at some point down the road.

One thing that is confirmed is the fact that Toni Storm and Ric Flair aren't competing in a singles match, any time soon. Flair has been retired from in-ring competition for a while now and it doesn't seem like he will be returning to action.