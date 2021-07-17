Toni Storm's SmackDown debut date revealed

SmackDown definitely benefitted from the return of the WWE Universe this week. The fans will be in for a treat on the next edition as Toni Storm will make her much-anticipated SmackDown debut.

Storm's imminent arrival on the blue brand was announced on last week's show. Some thought that she could be a part of the Money in the Bank match. Instead, her usage will begin after the PPV.

Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox made their main roster debuts during last week's SmackDown. The blue brand desperately needed to replenish its roster due to injuries and recent roster cuts.

With the NXT women's division being stacked, Storm was often on the outside looking in. Now, the former NXT UK Women's Champion will look to make her mark on the main roster.

What type of impact will Toni Storm have on SmackDown?

Toni Storm won the second Mae Young Classic and was a prominent face on the NXT UK brand. With Bayley's recent injury, SmackDown needs some serious star power.

Bianca Belair is in need of strong challengers as she has already defeated some of the big names on the roster. During this week's edition of SmackDown, the EST Of WWE defeated Carmella to retain her title.

Given the accomplishments of Storm, it would be interesting to see if she will be made to go after Belair and her gold. Given that she was a heel during the final few months in NXT, Storm could also fight it out with a babyface like Liv Morgan as well.

It's refreshing to see new names show up on RAW and SmackDown. Hopefully, these stars will get a chance to make an impact rather than falling to the usual big names.

It will be Toni Time next week, and with the fans back in arenas, we can expect the former NXT UK Women's Champion to get a huge pop on her debut.

Are you excited to see Toni Strom on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

