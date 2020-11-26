Toni Storm turns heel by attacking Ember Moon on NXT

As NXT builds to another two WarGames matches at the next TakeOver on December 6th, a wrench was thrown into the expected teams. Toni Storm, who had recently returned to NXT as a face, turned heel on Ember Moon after the first match of the night.

Toni Storm joins the dark side for NXT WarGames

Candice LeRae and Ember Moon fought each other in the show-opening match. During the contest, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai came to the ring to join Indi Hartwell in LeRae's corner.

Hartwell interfered in the match, helping LeRae pick up the win. After the match, Moon was attacked by all four of the women until Toni Storm's music hit and she came out to make the save.

The two women collected themselves and agreed to re-enter the ring in order to fight the heels. But before Moon could make it back into the ring, Storm pulled her legs out from under her and shoved her into the steel ring steps. It was an unexpected yet interesting heel turn for someone who recently returned to the gold and black brand.

With the way that things have been heading, it appeared as if the quartet of Hartwell, LeRae, Gonzalez and Kai would oppose Shotzi Blackheart, Moon, Toni Storm and a fourth woman.

After the attack, it appeared as if that dynamic has been dumped on its head. In a backstage interview, LeRae announced that her team would consist of herself, Gonzalez, Kai and Storm.

Toni Storm revealed in a quick statement that she promised a new version of herself when she came back to NXT proper. So now that the evil quartet has declared itself, who will join Team Blackheart and Ember Moon? Will someone like Rhea Ripley or the NXT Women's Champion join her or will it be a surprise?