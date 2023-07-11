"Tonight I’m going to be the only one of us whipping little Dom Dom’s a**" - Top champion forces Rhea Ripley and a fractured Judgment Day to retreat

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were verbally smacked by the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

As soon as the issues between Finn Balor and Damian Priest were fended off by Mami, she was interrupted by Seth Rollins. Before the champion cut Ripley off, Dominik Mysterio claimed that he could take on Rollins once again tonight, with the crowd not allowing him to speak.

The Visionary declared that it was now time for the world to witness the Judgment Day implode as he entered with Buffalo wings in front of the crowd.

But Dominik, carrying irritation from the audience, challenged Seth "Freakin" Rollins to a match on RAW. This got the champion laughing at the Judgment Day members as he stated that tonight he would be "whipping little Dom Dom's a**" instead of Rhea Ripley.

“Tonight I’m going to be the only one of us whipping little Dom Dom’s a**,” Rollins said.

After such a great line, the World Heavyweight Champion made his exit from the ring. Ripley also met The Archer of Infamy backstage and asserted that he and Balor need to end their tomfoolery before the faction splits.

