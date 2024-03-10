"Tonight was a statement" - 39-year-old star warns Rey Mysterio to stay away from WWE after SmackDown goes off-air

WWE star and Legado del Fantasma member Santos Escobar sent a clear warning for Rey Mysterio this week.

This week on WWE SmackDown, Legado del Fantasma laid waste to Dragon Lee. The faction bullied him backstage. During the match between Angel Garza and Lee, the upstart managed to get the better of Angel. However, things worsened for the masked luchador as rest of the faction put him down in a vicious mugging. With LWO not in the arena, there was no one to come to his rescue.

WWE correspondent Byron Saxton caught up with the stable backstage during SmackDown LowDown. Escobar commented that they made a very clear statement this week. He stated that if Rey Mysterio was smart enough, he would stay out of their way in the future.

"You know what, Byron? I'm sick and tired of your questions, or should I say attacks, week after week. Legado Del Fantasma is all about statements. We're not about bullying. We're about saying who we are and what we're about. Tonight was a statement. Rey Mysterio is coming back? If he was a smart man, he wouldn't. But we both know he's not. So, we'll see." [From 2:27 - 3:10]

Rey Mysterio returned to SmackDown last week

Santos Escobar was in a Street Fight against Carlito last week on the blue brand. After months of animosity between the two stars, they finally decided to settle the matter with weapons and foreign objects.

However, this was far from a fair fight after Angel and Humberto decided to interfere. Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of The LWO also emerged from the back to help out Carlito. But just when things looked bleak for LWO, Rey Mysterio's music hit and the legend made a thrilling return.

He planted Escobar with the 619 and helped Carlito pick up the win. The LWO then celebrated in the middle of the ring.

