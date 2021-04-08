Tony Khan explains his decision to allow Chris Jericho to appear on The Broken Skull Sessions

Tony Khan says he didn't have to think too hard about allowing Chris Jericho to appear on The Broken Skull Sessions because Steve Austin is the host.

Last week, the wrestling world was shocked when it was announced that Chris Jericho would be the next guest on The Broken Skull Sessions. AEW owner Tony Khan has now opened up on how that came about.

Khan was a guest this morning on Busted Open with Dave LeGreca and Tommy Dreamer to talk about tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite. When Dreamer brought up Chris Jericho's upcoming appearance on Peacock and the WWE Network this Sunday, Khan had a lot to say.

"I had never even considered this was going to be a possibility. When I had heard from Chris that this was something they wanted to do, I had to think about it for a minute. He and Steve apparently had talked, and Steve had asked Chris if he had interest in doing this program or, I guess, you know, they had a conversation, it came up. But when Chris brought it up to me, at first, I was taken aback because the idea of Chris doing something on Peacock on WWE's channel is obviously going to give me pause, but when he said it was Steve hosting the show, I didn't have to think very hard about it."

Khan says that he trusts Steve Austin and Chris Jericho to do a great job and that it's a great chance to promote AEW to the WWE audience.

"Busted Open is an independent show, but I really liked being on with you guys. I really trust you and enjoy these times we have together, and I really feel that way about Steve even though Steve works with WWE and even though that's another wrestling company that we compete with. I trust Steve immensely, and obviously, I trust Chris. And just like I would trust Chris to do a great job on Busted Open, I trust him to do a great job with Steve, and I trust Steve to be a great interviewer, and they're both friends of mine, and I feel like it's probably going to be a very good show. I haven't watched it yet, but Chris told me I'm really gonna like it. And, you know, it's a great chance for us to go out and promote AEW to a different set of fans, so I was all for it, and definitely, Steve being the host had a lot to do with that."

Tony Khan trusts both Steve Austin and Chris Jericho to have a great interview

Tony Khan has made it abundantly clear just how much he respects Steve Austin and that he's excited to see what Stone Cold and Chris Jericho come up with.

"Yeah, well, I'm not sure how it's gonna work out, but I'm excited about it, and anytime, Steve's involved in anything. I think it's great. I love him so much as a person, I have so much respect for him for everything he's done for wrestling, but he's also just like an awesome, awesome guy. You guys all have gotten to talk to Steve, and I'm sure you agree with me because pretty much anybody I know who knows Steve has a really high opinion of them, and that was my thought process there."

Advertisement

Are you excited to see Chris Jericho on The Broken Skull Sessions this Sunday? How long do you think Chris Jericho will talk about AEW for? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.