On this week's episode of Tony Khan's AEW Dynamite, fans saw the return of Sammy Guevara. In the main event, Chris Jericho teamed up with Jake Hager to face Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. The Inner Circle picked up the victory and it looked like Serpentico would join the faction.

Before AEW Dynamite ended, Serpentico unmasked and revealed his true identity. Sami Guevara had finally returned and fooled us all into believing that Serpentico would join The Inner Circle. Tony Khan recently explained why Sammy Guevara was brought back to AEW.

Tony Khan lifts Sammy Guevara's suspension

Tony Khan was a guest on Sports Illustrated earlier today. On the show, Tony Khan spoke about his decision to bring back Sammy Guevara, lifting his suspension.

“Sammy completed four weeks of extensive sensitivity training, and his curriculum included subject matters of tolerance, gender, race relations, and why people’s words matter,” said Khan. “During his suspension, he was very contrite. I asked him to use that time to try and become a better person, and I think he did. Sammy was off television for a month and suspended without pay for 30 days, and I think it was the right time for Sammy to come back because he’s shown that he’s very sorry and that he can change. He’s spent every day over the past month trying to prove that.”

When Tony Khan had confirmed Sammy Guevara's suspension, he had said that the suspension entails no pay and that Guevara's salary would be donated to the Women’s Center of Jacksonville. Tony Khan confirmed the same during the interview.

“The Women’s Center of Jacksonville put out a very nice statement about how this terrible situation has turned into a positive. Sammy completed the entire curriculum we put out in front of him. He was clearly committed to change.”

Sami Guevara has apologized to the Pro-Wrestling community and to Sasha Banks after the comments that he made four years ago. Tony Khan also spoke about how Guevara took this opportunity and made it something positive.

“I think Sammy was very happy to have an opportunity to apologize, publicly and privately, and do something to turn a terrible comment he made into something positive.”