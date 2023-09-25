Tony Khan would be glad to sign recently released WWE star to AEW, says wrestling veteran

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has commented on Dolph Ziggler being released by WWE and whether AEW would be interested in signing him.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was recently released from the company alongside numerous other talents, including Shelton Benjamin, Emma, Rick Boogs, and Riddick Moss. He had a lengthy career in the wrestling juggernaut, which saw him capture multiple titles and battle many top names, including John Cena, Goldberg, and Triple H.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran stated that he's not shocked Dolph Ziggler was released due to the way he was being used. He thinks that Tony Khan would be interested in signing The Showoff.

"That's not unexpected probably because of the way that they have used him or not used him over the past [several years]. A few years ago we were saying, 'Boy, Dolph's a great worker and we know he's going to get beat and they never do anything with him.' Again, if he wants, his brother hangs out with the Cucamonga Kids [Young Bucks] doesn't he? So maybe if he wants to continue wrestling, I'm sure Tony [Khan] would be glad to write him a large check because he's a former WWE champion," said Cornette. [0:18-0:52]

Jim Cornette on what Dolph Ziggler could do after leaving WWE

The Showoff being released from his contract surprised many people, and various wrestlers, including The Rock and John Cena, took to Twitter to praise him following his departure.

Jim Cornette stated that Dolph Ziggler could continue doing stand-up comedy since he's no longer with WWE, or he could do whatever he feels like.

"Or he can do the standup comedy. I don't think he's going to be hurting for money but again, it's ridiculous when you think about it that they have to release a talent as good as he is in the ring. But it indicates how they've used him for the past several years that he's not worth more to them even though he's that good that they want to keep him. So it might be the best thing that he goes somewhere and does something else if he wants to," said Cornette. [0:53-1:27]

Expand Tweet

Dolph Ziggler is a talented wrestler, and it would be interesting to see what he ends up doing next.

Would you like to see Dolph Ziggler in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.