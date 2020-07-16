Tony Khan hints at new 'familiar' signings in AEW

AEW has been really building their roster and added quite a few capable wrestlers to their roster over the last 1 year. During this time, they have found their own style in the wrestling world, and with Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and other wrestlers, they have really built up a brand. Over the last few months, Lance Archer and Brian Cage have also made their presence felt on AEW Dynamite. Now, it appears that Tony Khan is ready to keep on expanding and hire more wrestlers who fit the vision of AEW as the company sees it.

Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it’s every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he’d had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

During his recent interview on Bleacher Report, AEW President Tony Khan talked about hiring more wrestlers and that he wants to sign more wrestlers to AEW who might even more more 'familiar' to the AEW audience. This could really be the case and Tony Khan could possibly be hinting at signing former WWE Superstars at this point.

Tony Khan to sign more 'familiar' wrestlers in AEW

Tony Khan, during his recent interview, talked about expanding the roster. He admitted that AEW was constantly 'evolving' and there would always be new stars coming into the company.

"I’d like to keep expanding. I think we found a great roster but I don’t think people should expect that you’ll never see more people debuting or that “this is it.” I think we’re constantly evolving. We brought some of the great stars of wrestling in, we’ve introduced some of the great new stars in wrestling in addition to guys that were household names in wrestling and guys whose names have really grown. We’ve had a big impact made by MJF, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends, and a lot of other people that have come in and done really well for us. What I’d like to do is take the best of what we have…then don’t be surprised to see more new people and new faces."

Talking about the type of wrestlers that AEW was trying to sign, Tony Khan mentioned that there were going to be some wrestlers that the fans were maybe more familiar with down the line. Given that WWE recently released a number of stars from their roster, this could be a hint at signing former WWE Superstars.

I signed Ricky tonight. He earned it on #AEWDynamite. https://t.co/Xx0qoiOttk — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 18, 2020

"Ricky Starks was a great signing. That was totally organic too. Ricky Starks was a person who had earned an opportunity and was somebody we were looking at to challenge for the TNT championship against Cody. That’s a good example, but I think there’s going to be some other guys, maybe people you’d even be more familiar with down the line."