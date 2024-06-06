Tony Khan has a major problem in AEW with Adam 'Edge' Copeland injured, believes former WWE star

A former WWE Superstar believes Tony Khan and AEW have a huge problem following the brutal injury to Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge. Al Snow recently highlighted the potential impact of Copeland's absence on AEW TV moving forward.

In a recent episode of the Vince Russo Brand podcast, Snow joined WWE's former head writer to discuss a variety of topics, including Copeland's injury. The ex-European Champion argued that letting the WWE Hall of Famer do a high-risk maneuver was not a good investment move.

"Why would you want to sign Adam 'Edge' Copeland onto AEW and then pay him whatever it is you're paying him? Because you're making an investment that you're going to be able to put him in the ring in front of an audience on a regular basis. A consistent basis to build him into a draw to capitalize on what he has grown in WWE. To elevate your talent and product and draw money," Snow said. [2:50 onwards]

He added:

"Now that he has taken this risk by attempting to have a five-star cage match, broke his tibia. He's going to be out for probably a minimum of six months. He is of course going to be probably still being paid and yet you as the promoter are not going to be able to put him in the ring and achieve the objectives of what you were putting that investment in him in the first place."

Adam Copeland suffered a broken tibia following a high-risk spot in a Steel Cage Match against Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing. Copeland's legs took the brunt of the Elbow Drop he hit Black with off the top of the cage.

Adam 'Edge' Copeland underwent successful surgery

In a post on his official Instagram account, Adam "Edge" Copeland confirmed that he underwent a successful surgery to repair his broken tibia. Copeland has already begun doing small workouts to keep himself active although the typical recovery time for this kind of surgery is around three to six months.

With his age and potential rehab, Copeland might be out for even longer. He has been with AEW since his WWE contract expired at the end of September. He's already a two-time TNT Champion with the company although he had to drop the title following his injury announcement.

A new TNT Champion will be crowned at Forbidden Door on June 30 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

