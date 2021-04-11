Tony Khan subtly gives WWE advice during WrestleMania 37

AEW President Tony Khan has given WWE advice during WrestleMania 37, to keep their performers safe during bad weather. Khan disclosed what he did when rain played spoilsport for an AEW show.

Night One of WrestleMania 37 saw inclement weather disrupt The Show of Shows. Heavy rains caused the delay of WrestleMania 37 by around 30 minutes. WWE Superstars cut promos backstage during the delay, before Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley kicked off the show.

During Night One of WrestleMania 37, Tony Khan tweeted about rain affecting an AEW Dynamite show in November 2020.

The AEW President said he laid down carpets at ringside to help make it safe for performers to walk in and out of the ring.

Khan revealed that the AEW crew used red carpets that were present backstage, cut them up, and added them to the ringside. This seemed like a tweet aimed at WWE, as they were facing a similar situation on night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

"On Wednesday Nov. 11, sideways rain was blowing in, our elevated ring wasn’t affected but I felt the ringside mats were slippery & unsafe. 10 minutes to showtime I had a lightbulb idea to lay down carpet at ringside & remembered we had a Red Carpet. It totally solved the problem."

"The crew chopped up the red carpet and were still laying it down at 8:02pm as the Live show started. The first match was Brian Cage vs. Matt Sydal. I asked Taz to go out and do an opening promo and stretch so we could shoot him close-up while the crew was putting the carpet down."

"Also I’m not trolling anyone, I just think it’s a safe approach that I thought would be worth mentioning. It occurred to me last minute too, and it would’ve tremendously affected the matches that night if I hadn’t done it, + it potentially prevented some injuries from occurring," said Tony Khan in his series of tweets.

On Wednesday Nov. 11, sideways rain was blowing in, our elevated ring wasn't affected but I felt the ringside mats were slippery & unsafe. 10 minutes to showtime I had a lightbulb idea to lay down carpet at ringside & remembered we had a Red Carpet. It totally solved the problem.

Also I'm not trolling anyone, I just think it's a safe approach that I thought would be worth mentioning. It occurred to me last minute too, and it would've tremendously affected the matches that night if I hadn't done it, + it potentially prevented some injuries from occurring.

The ringside seemed wet after WrestleMania 37 kicked off, and the commentators were seen standing as their commentary booth was wet. Mandy Rose slipped during her entrance to the Women's Tag Team Turmoil match.

Night One of WrestleMania 37

There were no matches on the pre-show at WrestleMania 37 due to the rain. The night began with the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Lashley retained the title on the show.

Natalya and Tamina won the Tag Team Turmoil match, while Cesaro got his first singles to win at WrestleMania. Omos made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 when he teamed with AJ Styles to face the RAW Tag Team champions, The New Day. Styles and Omos won at The Show of Shows.

Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon faced each other inside a steel cage. Night One of WrestleMania 37 will be headlined by Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.