Watch: Mandy Rose suffers embarrassing slip during WrestleMania 37 entrance

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose suffered an embarrassing botch during her entrance during Night One of WrestleMania 37. The start of WrestleMania 37 was delayed due to bad weather. Due to the rain, water puddles formed on some parts of the set and made the entrance ramp slippery.

The second match of Night One of WrestleMania 37 was the women's Tag Team Turmoil. After two eliminations, the team of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke entered the match. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose suffered an embarrassing moment as she slipped during her entrance on the ramp. You can watch the video of the above incident in the tweet below.

Mandy Rose was nice enough to pay tribute to #WrestleMania host Titus O'Neil pic.twitter.com/jxkfyUgEP7 — Spencer Love (@SpennyLove) April 11, 2021

With the stage and ramp still slippery, other WWE Superstars would definitely have to be careful while on their way to the ring.

Here are two more angles of the same incident of Mandy Rose slipping during her entrance.

Mandy Rose falling down during her entrance ☹️ #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/lNj4B0Oiz8 — Bui Club (@BuiClub) April 11, 2021

Thankfully, Mandy Rose did see the funny side of it.

Leave it to me to find new ways to trend worldwide 🙋‍♀️🤷‍♀️ #Attentionseeker #WrestleMania37 #bitchesbeslippin 🤣 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 11, 2021

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were part of another massive botch at WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 turned to be a forgettable night for Mandy Rose. After slipping on her way to the ring, she was part of yet another botch. Towards the ending moments of the Tag Team Turmoil, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke hit a superplex and the Swanton on Liv Morgan, but Liv managed to roll Dana up to get the win.

However, the ring announcer announced Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke as the winners before getting corrected and announcing Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott as the actual winners.

The final team to enter was Natalya and Tamina, who eliminated the Riott Squad to win the match. The two will now face the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler tomorrow on Night 2 of WrestleMania 37.