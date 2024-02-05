Tony Khan takes a shot at Rossy Ogawa after his exit from STARDOM

AEW President Tony Khan has reacted to STARDOM parting ways with Rossy Ogawa.

Ogawa founded STARDOM alongside Fuka Kakimoto and Nanae Takahashi back in 2010. He was influential in the rise of women's wrestling in Japan. STARDOM was also the home of several current WWE stars, including Kairi Sane. Meanwhile, the likes of Blair Davenport, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven also competed in the promotion at some point or another.

Taking to X, Khan took a dig at Ogawa after his exit from STARDOM. The promotion has often worked closely with AEW.

"Bye Rossy!" wrote Khan

Check out Khan's tweet:

STARDOM released a statement regarding Rossy Ogawa's exit

STARDOM took to its official website to put out a statement regarding the departure of Rossy Ogawa.

In the statement, the promotion mentioned that Ogawa had "poached" several STARDOM wrestlers and members of the company. An excerpt of the statement read as follows:

"Since 2019, our company has entered into a contract with Rossy Ogawa, the founder of Stardom, and has appointed him as an executive producer and outsourced work related to Stardom. However, we would like to inform you that we have come to know that he has poached many Stardom players and staff, and we have decided to cancel this contract. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. As a company, we will continue to aim for the further development of Stardom, and the players and staff will continue to work together to deliver excitement to all the fans, so we will continue to receive the same compliments as before. I am very fortunate,"

STARDOM was previously sold to Bushiroad in 2019. Bushiroad also owns New Japan Pro Wrestling, which currently has a great working relationship with All Elite Wrestling.

Since the inception of the Forbidden Door concept, AEW and NJPW have had crossovers.

