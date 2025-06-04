Tony Khan tipped to sign released WWE star to AEW (Exclusive)

WWE superstar R-Truth recently announced his departure from the company this past Sunday. The former WWE Tag Team Champion's contract is set to expire shortly, and he will leave the company upon its expiration.

Ever since its inception back in 2019, AEW has become a land of opportunity for stars to showcase themselves on a major platform. Many former WWE Superstars have become All Elite following their departure from the Stamford-based promotion, and Tony Khan has recently been tipped to sign R-Truth if the opportunity arises.

Talking about Truth's imminent departure during WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter suggested that Tony Khan should sign the 53-year-old. He said that bringing in Truth to the company would attract a huge chunk of his fans over to AEW as well.

"I could see TNA bringing him in. It'd shock everybody if AEW booked him. I don't know when his contract is up and I'm assuming that there's no codicil or anything that he can go somewhere right away. I mean, if I was Tony Khan, and I wanted to get somebody hot, really good in there, I'd go right to R-Truth cause all his fans are gonna go over with him," Apter said. [18:55 onwards]

AEW has been an exciting land of opportunities for wrestlers to showcase their talent. Wrestlers like Cody Rhodes and Rusev earned moves back to WWE following their exploits on AEW, while Mariah May just debuted for NXT after impressing in the All Elite promotion.

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling.



