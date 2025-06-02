3 ways Tony Khan can use R-Truth if he joins AEW someday

WWE has shockingly released the immensely popular R-Truth. The veteran star was in the Stamford-based company for years and is one of the fan favourites. His departure has stired ruckus within the internet wrestling community and his future remains uncertain.

Ad

Ad

Trending

R-Truth is quite recognisable and could be an asset for any company he joins. The free agent has several options. However, if AEW comes calling, the opportunity will be too hard to reject. All Elite Wrestling is seeing a revival, and his addition to the Tony Khan-led promotion could be key to long-term success. The 53-year-old is a comedic genius. His chemisty with several AEW stars could produce magic and make for some must see TV.

Ad

Here are three ways Tony Khan can use R-Truth if he joins AEW

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

#3. R-Truth forgets he is not in WWE anymore

R-Truth is a seasoned veteran and a master storyteller. His introduction and initial booking could be made hilariously: he forgets that he is in All Elite Wrestling. The 53-year-old could unexpectedly show up backstage with utter confusion. He would then stumble into former WWE names such as Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, Adam Copeland, Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, and more. This will make him feel certain that he is still signed to the Stamford-based company.

Ad

This storyline, if done well, could be a moneymaker. Tony Khan's involvement could get mainstream attention, and All Elite Wrestling will certainly gain new fans. Furthermore, the possibilities with this angle going forward are countless.

#2. Reunion of the Golden Truth

After Truth's revealed that WWE released him, his former tag team partner/AEW star Dustin Rhodes released an interesting statement. He shared an old photo of them with a caption teasing their reunion.

Ad

"Thank you @RonKillings #GoldenTruth Miss ya buddy" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The alliance of R-Truth and the former Goldust in WWE was known as Golden Truth. Even though their partnership was short-lived, it had its moments. Dustin is currently the ROH World Tag Team Champion with Sammy Guevara. The former WWE stars could certainly reunite in All Elite Wrestling, which will result in an entertaining storyline. Furthermore, Tony Khan could also book the 54-time WWE 24/7 Champion to hold tag team gold in his company.

Ad

#1. R-Truth to have his interview show

Truth is currently in his early 50s. However, he is still excellent in the ring. If Tony Khan signs the former WWE star, he will certainly be booked in matches sporadically. But with the talent he possesses, he would be a brilliant host of an interview show. AEW has variations of such shows, which are hosted by popular names such as RJ City and Renee Paquette.

Ad

The former WWE star's show could be hilarious if done well. His guests could vary from legends to future main eventers. Furthermore, it will be quite entertaining if he interacts with names such as Orange Cassidy, The Beast Mortos, Chris Jericho, Timeless Toni Storm, and more. All in all, the future WWE Hall of Famer could be of great value to All Elite Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More