Dustin Rhodes issues statement after R-Truth confirms he's leaving WWE

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes recently reacted to R-Truth's departure from WWE. The former 24/7 Champion is leaving the global sports entertainment juggernaut, and this has been one of the biggest exits in the past few years. The legend spent over a decade and a half with the company and recently announced that his contract with WWE will not be renewed.

Reports claim that the locker room is stunned by the decision from the promotion's higher-ups. The AEW roster is also appalled by the veteran's departure. The Natural worked with R-Truth in a tag team for many years. The duo, known as Golden Truth, was often involved in comedic skits. Now, Dustin has sent a message to the former WWE 24/7 Champion.

Dustin Rhodes took to X/Twitter and thanked Truth for his contributions to the industry.

"Thank you @RonKillings, #GoldenTruth. Miss ya buddy," he wrote.

Kevin Owens also shared a heartfelt message to R-Truth

The former United States Champion has been receiving multiple messages from across the pro wrestling industry and fans around the world.

Kevin Owens recently penned down an emotional post on X/Twitter after the WWE legend announced his contract status.

"I’ve said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list. An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he encounters, be it the fans or every single person lucky enough to have had the privilege to work alongside him. His kindness, humility and infectious good nature makes him one of the most beloved people I’ve met in this industry and the void that his absence will leave in our locker room is immeasurable. I love you, dude," he said.

It remains to be seen what will be next for R-Truth.

