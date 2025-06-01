Kevin Owens breaks online silence to share message following WWE release

The WWE Universe is still reeling from the shocking release of R-Truth. Fans and wrestlers have reacted to the departure alike, which was first revealed by Truth himself. Amidst the anger and disappointment, Kevin Owens broke his online silence and sent a heartfelt message to the departing star.

The Prizefighter previously shared R-Truth's release announcement, which helped quell speculation on Truth potentially pranking the wrestling world. His release was legitimate and has brought several internal reactions among those in WWE. Truth and Owens haven't had much of a history, but SmackDown on February 16, 2024, saw him help Owens defeat Dominik Mysterio in an Elimination Chamber qualifier during his program with The Judgment Day.

Owens has just revealed how he holds R-Truth in very high regard. The 41-year-old took to X/Twitter today to share a lengthy statement in reaction to Truth's sudden release. KO praised the 53-year-old fan-favorite as a person and a talent, and touched on why this was a big loss for the WWE locker room.

"I’ve said many times that there are a few people in this industry for whom I have unlimited respect, love and admiration for. @RonKillings is at the very top of that list. An incredible, timeless performer with an unmatched ability to entertain and bring a smile to anyone he encounters, be it the fans or every single person lucky enough to have had the privilege to work alongside him. His kindness, humility and infectious good nature makes him one of the most beloved people I’ve met in this industry and the void that his absence will leave in our locker room is immeasurable. I love you, dude," Kevin Owens wrote.

WWE booked Owens vs. Truth just once over the years. KO won the pre-RAW Main Event dark match on May 26, 2015. Besides two non-televised live events held three months prior, this was Owens' first main roster event.

AEW star issues statement on R-Truth's WWE exit

The wrestling world continues to discuss R-Truth after he announced his shocking WWE departure.

Ricochet was one of the bigger names to publicly react within the first few minutes, as the current AEW grappler advised Truth to go enjoy life.

"You're an amazing talent and an even better person. Go enjoy your life unc!" Ricochet wrote.

Ricochet and R-Truth have never wrestled one-on-one. However, RAW on May 11, 2020, saw them team with Cedric Alexander for a win over MVP, Shane Thorne, and Brendan Vink. Later that year, Truth teamed with Akira Tozawa and two ninjas for a loss to Ricochet, Alexander, and the War Raiders.

