Tony Schiavone was forced to have a 'part-time gig at Starbucks' before AEW job

Tony Schiavone has worked every sort of job in the past before AEW.

Now, Tony Schiavone is back where he belongs, on the broadcast table alongside Jim Ross and Excalibur.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Tony Schiavone was a part of Starbucks

Tony Schiavone is currently in his rightful place in the world of wrestling in AEW, as he is one of the three commentators for AEW Dynamite alongside the legendary Jim Ross, and Excalibur. However, it appears that before he had this AEW job, Tony Schiavone had to work as a barista to get the health insurance benefits from the job. It was not the only job that he had at the time.

In a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, Conrad Thompson, who hosts Tony Schiavone's What Happened When podcast on a weekly basis, talked about how Tony Schiavone got back into the world of wrestling when he joined AEW.

Conrad Thompson on Tony Schiavone getting a job in AEW

Conrad Thompson has made a name for himself as the host of some of the best podcasts which involve wrestling personalities. He works with the likes of WWE and WCW legends such as Eric Bischoff, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Bruce Prichard, among others. Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone currently work in AEW.

TONIGHT is the 1st EVER #AEWPuppyBattleRoyale, featuring your favorite #AEW stars & PUPPIES!



Watch the action hosted by ME at 10/9c Exclusively on the Official AEW YouTube!



Thank you to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, a non-profit dog & cat rescue in greater Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/izcru7Ymip — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) July 8, 2020

Talking about Bruce Prichard and Tony Schiavone in particular, Conrad Thompson was really happy about the way things had changed for them both. Bruce Prichard did not have work in 2016 related to any wrestling company and now he is working full-time in WWE. In regards to Tony Schiavone, Conrad pointed out that Tony Schiavone had actually gone from being a barista at Starbucks and calling minor league baseball to working as a commentator in AEW.

"I don't know what I'm more proud of – the idea that he's (Bruce Prichard) back as a 'power broker' for WWE, those are my words not his as no matter how you slice it, because of his position he is one of the most powerful people in wrestling now. The idea that that all came in motion again and became a possibility again because of a silly podcast and an idea that I was involved in is pretty remarkable. The only thing that can come close is the idea that Tony Schiavone – and everybody knows the story as he was calling minor league baseball and even had a part-time gig at Starbucks – is now back calling live wrestling on TNT again. That's what's been the most rewarding thing for me – certainly I enjoy working with Westwood One and I enjoy the payday as they say and I've had fun with Starrcast and it's been fun to hang with legends and meet your heroes – all of that is true."

Advertisement

Tony Schiavone on working in Starbucks

Although Tony Schiavone is now happy in his new job in AEW, there was a time when Tony Schiavone was working in Barista, and even revealed that he enjoyed the work there.

“I mean look, Tony Schiavone never ever, never ever shied away from doing work. I always rolled up my sleeves and worked harder than anybody and the fact that you’d see me at Starbucks working the window or mopping the floors or whatever, what the hell? Why not?” - Pro Wrestling Sheet