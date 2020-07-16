Tony Schiavone left off AEW Fight For The Fallen due to Covid-19 issues; replaced by current manager

This week's episode of AEW Fight For The Fallen saw one esteemed member of the commentary table missing, as Tony Schiavone was not present at the desk. Usually, the commentary trio consists of Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and the legendary Jim Ross. At the very start of the show, it was announced by Jim Ross that Tony Schiavone would not be a part of AEW Fight For The Fallen as he was being kept off television as a caution in the middle of the pandemic. It was revealed that while it was not confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19, his test was late.

AEW Fight For The Fallen did not feature Tony Schiavone

Tony Schiavone has been an extremely critical part of the commentary desk over the last couple of months. Before he joined AEW, he was working in Starbucks part-time as a barista as well, but all of that changed when he joined the company. He has been the one to provide the link between the depth of experience that Jim Ross has and the unbridled enthusiasm that Excalibur brings to the table. However, at one of their bigger shows of July, AEW: Fight For The Fallen, Tony Schiavone was not able to be present at the commentary desk due to his test results not coming back in time.

It should be noted, Tony Schiavone was not confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19, and the reason that he was not present at the AEW show was that his test results were late and AEW decided to err on the side of caution.

Instead of Tony Schiavone, the commentary desk consisted of Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Taz. Taz is also the manager of Brian Cage at the moment and is the one who is present ringside or in the ring any time that the newly debuted AEW Superstar makes his presence felt in the ring.

On a side note, Jon Moxley defended his AEW Championship title against Taz's client, Brian Cage at AEW Fight For The Fallen, and for that match, Taz was present ringside. The two put on an excellent show, with Jon Moxley putting his focus on Brian Cage's arm, which led to Taz throwing in the towel on the behalf of his client.