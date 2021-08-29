''Too heavy'' - Hall of Famer comments on why Vince McMahon released former champion

Multiple WWE superstars from NXT and the main roster have been released this year by Vince McMahon's company. One such name is Bronson Reed. Bully Ray believes getting rid of Reed was the wrong call and it could have happened because he is 'too heavy.'

Bronson Reed was released along with multiple other NXT superstars on August 6th, 2021. It is rumored that this decision had nothing to do with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. It was a call taken by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray talked about why Vince McMahon decided to release a talented superstar like Bronson Reed. He admitted that he had heard rumors that Reed's release was McMahon's call.

''Maybe Vince looks like a guy like Reed, and says 'he's too heavy'. Because Vince does have that. He wants his wrestlers to look the part. Be in cosmetic shape. Look like you belong on TV. I've never been a huge believer in that,'' said Ray.

Bully Ray praises Bronson Reed and doesn't agree with Vince McMahon's decision to release him

Bully Ray stated that Reed is an exceptionally talented superstar. Ray further stated that if he was creative and the decision was his call, there is no way that he would release the former North American Champion. Ray compared the Australian Samoan superstar to WWE legend Bam Bam Bigelow. He said that he had all the traits to be a traditional super heavyweight, and his release was head-scratching.

There were rumors that Vince McMahon wasn't very impressed when he saw Reed in action during tryouts at the Performance Center. The belief was that McMahon wanted to cut all NXT Superstars he didn't see making a mark on RAW or SmackDown.

Do you think Vince McMahon made the right call by releasing Bronson Reed? Let us know in the comment section!

Edited by Aashran Mahajan