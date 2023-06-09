"Too Sweet Me Bro!" - Finn Balor mocks a former Bullet Club member, shares photo of him doing the Too Sweet gesture

Finn Balor recently took to social media to mock WWE star and former Bullet Club member, Cody Rhodes.

Balor was the founder of the New Japan Pro Wrestling faction. He was one of the four OGs of the group, alongside Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Karl Anderson. The former Prince Devitt revolutionized NJPW with the formation of the Bullet Club.

Taking to Twitter, Balor shared photos from one of his recent matches against Rhodes. In one of the images, he was seen doing the 'Too Sweet' hand gesture, as he mocked The American Nightmare in the process.

"Too Sweet Me Bro!" wrote Balor

Check out Balor's tweet:

After departing WWE a few years ago, Rhodes started competing on the independent circuit. After his initial run in the Stamford-based promotion, he joined the Bullet Club and bonded well with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page.

During his time in the faction, Rhodes was determined to become the leader and hence, he sparked a civil war within the group, centering around himself and former leader Kenny Omega.

The group of Rhodes, Omega, Page, and The Young Bucks eventually split from The Bullet Club and made The Elite a faction of its own. The Elite was previously a sub-group within the BC.

Finn Balor is currently a member of The Judgment Day

Finn Balor is currently a member of The Judgment Day. He joined the group a little over a year ago, as Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest betrayed former leader Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar initially wanted to add Balor as a fourth member but that wasn't the case. Shortly afterward, Judgment Day added Dominik Mysterio to the mix and the faction has established its place as a top faction in all of WWE.

Balor is currently rumored to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Title at Money in the Bank. On the latest edition of RAW, Damian Priest was unsuccessful in beating Rollins for the title.

Are you a fan of Finn Balor's Bullet Club version or his Judgment Day version? Sound off in the comment section

