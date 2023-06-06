It has been reported that Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank on Saturday, July 1, against Finn Balor.

Last night on RAW, Seth retained his title against Balor's Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest in a highly entertaining main-event match.

With Priest in his rearview, it now seems as though Finn may be next to challenge Rollins. Responding to a fan when asked if the two stars will battle at Money In the Bank, BWE via Ringside News said it is "clear as day" that the match will happen.

Signing for WWE in 2014, Finn Balor has tasted championship gold on six occasions, from winning the NXT and Intercontinental titles on two occasions, the United States Championship once, and also becoming the first-ever Universal Champion, subsequently defeating Seth Rollins in the process.

WWE Hall of Famer names Seth Rollins as his mid-year MVP

Having been a part of the company for over a decade, the 37-year-old has established himself as one of WWE's most reliable and entertaining superstars.

Following Seth Rollins' recent win over AJ Styles to capture the World Heavyweight title, WWE Legend Mick Foley praised The Visionary on social media.

"ROLLINS IS MY MVP! I may be a little late to the party here, but I want to give my utmost congratulations to @wwerollins on his victory at Night of Champions. Rollins was already an all-time great before this recent renaissance, where his character just took an abrupt turn and became one of the most enjoyable performers in recent history. His recent run — which includes a seeming inability to have a bad match with anyone — combined with the connection that his character has made with the audience, makes him my MVP thus far in 2023," wrote Foley.

From defeating Logal Paul at WrestleMania 39, to overcoming the giant Omos at Backlash, the new World Heavyweight Champion has so far had a year to remember.

Who is your WWE MVP of 2023 so far? Give us your pick in the comments section below.

