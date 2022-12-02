"Took down Spain and Germany" - Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, and other top superstars react to Japan's stunning victory in the FIFA World Cup

Top names in the wrestling industry have reacted to the latest upset in the FIFA World Cup. The Japanese influence within WWE is immense, with the presence of Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, and other big names.

Top stars from the wrestling industry, including WWE's Japanese talent, tweeted regarding the nation's stunning 2-1 win over Spain in the FIFA World Cup. In the final group game of Group E, Hajime Moriyasu's men secured their place in the Round of 16.

Other than the likes of Nakamura and Asuka, New Japan Pro Wrestling stars Will Ospreay and Kenta have also reacted to Japan's massive win.

Check out the reactions from WWE stars and other top stars below:

"Congrats the the Blue Samurai #JPN on winning Group E and advancing to the Round of 16 in #FIFAWorldCup," tweeted Top Dolla.

"Congratulations Japan!!!!! Huge Win!!! They took down Spain and Germany! Wow! #WorldCup," tweeted former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez.

"Japan out here playing lockdown defense right now! #WorldCup," tweeted Angelo Dawkins.

Japan has progressed to the Round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup

With an emphatic victory over Spain, Japan qualified for the next round of the FIFA World Cup and will be playing the 2018 Runner Ups, Croatia, in the Round of 16.

The team from the Asian region started off their world 2022 World Cup campaign by beating Germany in a similar fashion, with a final scoreline of 2-1. Despite going behind in that game, Japan managed to score two goals in the second half for their first win.

After a loss to Costa Rica in their second game, Japan's World Cup campaign was in serious danger. However, they managed to beat another former world champion in their third and final group game to make it to the next round.

The team conceded the first goal of the match inside 11 minutes, courtesy of a header from Alvaro Morata. However, Ritsu Doan's and Ao Tanaka's goals in the second half did the job for them.

Eventually, the Samurai Blue topped Group E, overtaking Spain, who finished second and will play Morocco. Meanwhile, Germany has been eliminated in the group stages for the second consecutive World Cup in a row.

