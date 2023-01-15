"Oh s**t, this is pretty crazy" - Dominik Mysterio opens up on competing in WWE without a contract

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about his WWE debut, where he competed without a contract in place.

Dom is a second-generation superstar stepping into the wrestling business under the shadow of his father, Rey Mysterio. Despite having huge shoes to fill, the 25-year-old has managed to carve a niche for himself and is currently one of the more popular stars on the RAW brand. He had his first match for the company at SummerSlam 2020 in a Street Fight against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

On a recent episode of K100 w/ Konnan & Disco, Dominik Mysterio mentioned that his SummerSlam encounter against Rollins match happened while he was not on contract with the company.

"Actually, it was before I went on contract, the payday took me by surprise the most. I was getting paid per show. I did SummerSlam without being on contract. So, I got paid for that pay-per-view," said Dominik.

He stated that the negotiations were on for his contract, and he kept wrestling matches and picking up paychecks. Dom detailed that this arrangement lasted till Payback in August of that year.

"This is an opportunity of a lifetime. So I jumped on it. But after that SummerSlam, and that following, because I did SummerSlam and then Monday Night RAW and then that following week, we did Payback when I tagged with my dad for the first time, like back-to-back. So I got two pay-per-view checks and a couple of TV checks in one sitting and that’s when I was like, oh s**t, this is pretty crazy," added Dom. [H/T WrestleTalk]

Gary Cassidy @TheGaryCassidy



Last year, Rey told me:



“I would definitely love for him to carry on the Mysterio name. It'll be up to him if he wants to wear the mask or not, I think he's very well identified right now”



#SummerSlam Dominik Mysterio’s attire has a hood that pays tribute to his father‘s mask.Last year, Rey told me:“I would definitely love for him to carry on the Mysterio name. It'll be up to him if he wants to wear the mask or not, I think he's very well identified right now” Dominik Mysterio’s attire has a hood that pays tribute to his father‘s mask.Last year, Rey told me:“I would definitely love for him to carry on the Mysterio name. It'll be up to him if he wants to wear the mask or not, I think he's very well identified right now”#SummerSlam https://t.co/mLkkPNCoX4

Dominik Mysterio helped The Judgment Day seal a match against The Usos

The Judgment Day ran the Gauntlet this past week on RAW during a Tag Team Turmoil.

Several tandems competed in the Tag Team Turmoil to crown the next challengers for the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The Usos. Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day were impressive as they prevailed against The O.C., Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, and Alpha Academy.

However, Balor injured his ribs going up against Otis, and Dominik Mysterio replaced him in the ultimate battle against The Street Profits. This proved to be a blessing in disguise as Dom rolled up Angelo Dawkins to pick up the win for this team in the match.

Do you think The Judgment Day has a chance against The Usos? Sound off in the comments section below.

